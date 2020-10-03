Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FUSN. Cowen began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of FUSN opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($2.49). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $874,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $64,124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $5,590,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $53,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

