FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Renasant Corp. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renasant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RNST. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.35. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,435,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,635,000 after buying an additional 1,436,210 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after buying an additional 68,592 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

