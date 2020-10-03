FY2020 EPS Estimates for First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Lifted by Truist Securiti

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.88.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FMBI. BidaskClub cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $23.64.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $178.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.80 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 16.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 19.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,348,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,155,000 after purchasing an additional 309,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

