FY2020 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Steven Madden in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.48 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

SHOO has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of SHOO opened at $20.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 239,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

