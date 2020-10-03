Gary B. Smith Sells 4,250 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $170,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Thursday, September 10th, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $177,267.50.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $254,830.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $254,830.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $231,242.50.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $480,250.00.

NYSE CIEN opened at $40.12 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Nomura increased their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Ciena by 3.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Ciena by 16.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ciena by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,224,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,728,000 after buying an additional 26,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ciena by 3,578.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.