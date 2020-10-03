Gary L. Fischer Sells 40,000 Shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. AXT Inc has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $254.59 million, a PE ratio of -88.70 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AXT Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.90 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AXT by 2,971.4% during the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,000 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AXT by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 697,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 202,783 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AXT by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 260,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 145,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. 63.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

