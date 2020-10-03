General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in General Mills were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283,883 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,153,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,943 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,204,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,419 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in General Mills by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,573,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,763,000 after acquiring an additional 925,963 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. CSFB raised shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,946,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,497 shares of company stock worth $4,585,233 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.