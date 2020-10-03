Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 71,878 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.75% of Gentherm worth $9,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THRM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.12. Gentherm Inc has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.18. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gentherm from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.