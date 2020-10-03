GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded GeoPark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

GPRK opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $446.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.23. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.28.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $55.65 million during the quarter. GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GeoPark will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in GeoPark by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in GeoPark by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

