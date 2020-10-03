Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

GOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

GOGL opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $584.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.