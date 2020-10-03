Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $359,000 Investment in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,140 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Hingham Institution for Savings as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 28.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,157 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 11.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 12.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $183.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Hingham Institution for Savings has a twelve month low of $125.55 and a twelve month high of $216.82. The company has a market cap of $392.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.60.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. TheStreet raised Hingham Institution for Savings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.