Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $2,944,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,694,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 26,288 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Get Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $129.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.44. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1,052.40.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.