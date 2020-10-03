Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 57.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $199.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.83.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

