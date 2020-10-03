Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 13,067 Shares of Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,067 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Community Bankers Trust by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Community Bankers Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESXB opened at $5.16 on Friday. Community Bankers Trust Corp has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 million.

Community Bankers Trust Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

