Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 9,881 Shares of LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in LifeVantage were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 93.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in LifeVantage by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LifeVantage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in LifeVantage during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $59,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,899,138.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $170,323. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. LifeVantage Corp has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $168.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.67.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $59.37 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

