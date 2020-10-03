Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Transcat worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRNS. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 35.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Transcat by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Transcat by 293.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRNS shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Transcat stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. Transcat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $215.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

