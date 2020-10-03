Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 119,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of AgroFresh Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFS. UBS Group AG bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 37,672 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGFS stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $126.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.96. AgroFresh Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

