Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 904 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $21.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.69. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $22.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 3.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.38%.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP Steven G. Burdette sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HVT shares. TheStreet upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

