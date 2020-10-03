Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,461 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Lumber Liquidators worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,948,000 after purchasing an additional 124,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 65,461 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 386.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 891,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 708,021 shares during the period. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC now owns 418,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 31,138 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

NYSE:LL opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $661.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.53.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $230.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

