Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GRTS. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gritstone Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of GRTS stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. Gritstone Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,966.45% and a negative return on equity of 85.46%. Analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

