Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 220.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 458,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,727,000 after purchasing an additional 315,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 3.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 446.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 254,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 207,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 8.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the period. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $135.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 27.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

