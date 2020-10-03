H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) PT Set at SEK 155 by Jefferies Financial Group

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) received a SEK 155 price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HM.B. Credit Suisse Group set a SEK 138 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 120 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 155 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 90 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 130 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. H & M Hennes & Mauritz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of SEK 153.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is SEK 144.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is SEK 159.12. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a fifty-two week low of SEK 129.22 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 245.80.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.