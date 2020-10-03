Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $144.69

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $144.69 and traded as high as $245.00. Halfords Group shares last traded at $238.50, with a volume of 4,289,606 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HFD shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 175.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 144.69. The firm has a market cap of $471.91 million and a PE ratio of 27.41.

About Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

