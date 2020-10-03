Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 12,983 Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,983 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 354.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BRKL opened at $8.79 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRKL shares. BidaskClub lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.