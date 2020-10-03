Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Stake in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Yext by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Yext by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 46,135 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Yext by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Yext by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,028,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,666,000 after purchasing an additional 48,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jim Steele sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $101,110.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,198.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 16,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $254,491.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,465,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,955,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 473,596 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,357. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.59. Yext Inc has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

