Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 24,420 Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,420 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 11.0% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $457.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.76 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BPFH shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Boston Private Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

