Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $136,000 in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 30,677 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 17.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Alexander Ford sold 2,804 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $38,639.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MYGN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $970.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

