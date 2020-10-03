Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $140,000 in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Welbilt by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,240,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after buying an additional 5,482,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Welbilt by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,093,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,132,000 after buying an additional 1,044,910 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,292,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at $3,202,000. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP raised its position in Welbilt by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 1,000,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 533,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $918.41 million, a PE ratio of 162.25 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.09 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBT. Citigroup lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

