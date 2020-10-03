Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $141,000 in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Imax by 928.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Imax during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Imax by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Imax during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imax during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Imax alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IMAX shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Imax in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Imax in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Imax from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Imax from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $663.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.62. Imax Corp has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 million. Imax had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. Imax’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imax Corp will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imax Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.