Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $202,000 in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 45.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 218.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Park National by 14.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the second quarter worth about $230,000.

PRK stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $112.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.16 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Park National in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

