Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $90,000 in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 229,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 182,324 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 201,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000. 33.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRX stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a positive return on equity of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $464.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMRX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

