Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $197,000 Investment in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,959,000 after purchasing an additional 56,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 53,344 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 327,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 26,634 shares during the period. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $10.23 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.53 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Mccracken purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $36,015.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 8,681 shares of company stock worth $87,826 over the last ninety days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LBAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

