Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REZI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1,970.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REZI opened at $11.58 on Friday. Resideo Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 1.85.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

