Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 10,246 Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 66.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2.5% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 47,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $409,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702,037 shares in the company, valued at $14,363,677.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. Hilltop had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $572.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens raised Hilltop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

