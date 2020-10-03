Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 1,158 Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,012,000 after acquiring an additional 49,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 11.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 21.1% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 69,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $165.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.55. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.01 and a 12-month high of $199.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 131.03% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 27.07%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.74, for a total transaction of $256,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at $256,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

