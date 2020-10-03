Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 35,743 Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 17,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,040,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,008,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after buying an additional 1,390,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,751,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 1,463,953 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,639,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,121 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 153,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Shares of BKD stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.32). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $865.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Monday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.