Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $153,000 Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,869 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDD. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,699 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,492 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 459,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,958.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DDD opened at $4.87 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $589.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.51.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.