Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $186,000 Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHC. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $861.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.21.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHC shares. BidaskClub raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.