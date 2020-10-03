Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,054 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $10,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 32.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,313.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a current ratio of 31.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.25%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.