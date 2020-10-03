HCA Healthcare Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.88 Per Share (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.92 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.89.

NYSE HCA opened at $127.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.50. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 46.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 817,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,340,000 after buying an additional 260,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 421.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 35,795 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $2,732,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 250.4% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 38,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $33,774.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,622.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

