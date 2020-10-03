Head-To-Head Comparison: West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) vs. Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) and Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares West Bancorporation and Capstar Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Bancorporation 28.60% 15.12% 1.22% Capstar Financial 16.58% 7.36% 0.94%

Dividends

West Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Capstar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. West Bancorporation pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capstar Financial pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. West Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Capstar Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. West Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for West Bancorporation and Capstar Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Bancorporation 0 1 0 0 2.00 Capstar Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

West Bancorporation presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.49%. Capstar Financial has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.58%. Given Capstar Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capstar Financial is more favorable than West Bancorporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.7% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Capstar Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of West Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Capstar Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares West Bancorporation and Capstar Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Bancorporation $106.99 million 2.51 $28.69 million $1.74 9.36 Capstar Financial $115.82 million 1.87 $22.42 million $1.31 7.53

West Bancorporation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capstar Financial. Capstar Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than West Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

West Bancorporation has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstar Financial has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

West Bancorporation beats Capstar Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial lines of credit, and commercial term loans; consumer loans, including loans extended to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures not secured by real estate; and 1-4 family residential mortgages and home equity loans. In addition, it offers trust services, including the administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts, and agency accounts. Further, the company provides Internet and mobile banking services; treasury management services comprising cash management, client-generated automated clearing house transaction, remote deposit, and fraud protection services; and merchant credit card processing services and corporate credit cards. It has eight offices in the Des Moines area; one office in Coralville; and one office in Rochester, Minnesota. West Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is based in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, consumer, and other loans. In addition, it offers private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services to community banks. Further, the company provides telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, remote deposit, and cash management services for individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

