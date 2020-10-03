Head to Head Review: Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) versus Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ)

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) and Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Wabtec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Kelso Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Wabtec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Wabtec has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kelso Technologies has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Wabtec and Kelso Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wabtec 2 4 6 0 2.33 Kelso Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wabtec currently has a consensus price target of $73.55, suggesting a potential upside of 17.26%. Given Wabtec’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wabtec is more favorable than Kelso Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Wabtec and Kelso Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wabtec 5.29% 7.60% 3.99% Kelso Technologies 18.57% 30.03% 25.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wabtec and Kelso Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wabtec $8.20 billion 1.46 $326.70 million $4.17 15.04 Kelso Technologies $20.55 million 1.23 $3.33 million N/A N/A

Wabtec has higher revenue and earnings than Kelso Technologies.

Summary

Wabtec beats Kelso Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems. It serves publicly traded railroads; leasing companies; manufacturers of original equipment, including locomotives and freight cars; and utilities. The Transit segment manufactures and services components for new and existing passenger transit vehicles, such as regional trains, high speed trains, subway cars, light-rail vehicles, and buses; refurbishes subway cars; and provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment, as well as doors for buses and subways. It serves public transit authorities and municipalities, leasing companies, and manufacturers of subway cars and buses. The company also provides electronically controlled pneumatic braking products; railway electronics; freight car trucks and couplers; draft gears, couplers, and slack adjusters; air compressors and dryers; heat exchangers and cooling products; and track and switch products. In addition, it offers railway braking equipment and related components; friction products; and new commuter and switcher locomotives, and transit car and locomotive overhaul and refurbishment. Further, the company provides doors for buses and subway cars; platform screen doors; pantographs; window assemblies; couplers; accessibility lifts and ramps for buses and subway cars; and traction motors. Wabtec Corporation was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile

Kelso Technologies Inc., designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities. It offers pressure relief, vacuum relief, bottom outlet, pressure car, and ball valves; one-bolt manway and related equipment; emergency response equipment for hazmat first responders; and no spill locomotive fueling equipment, as well as other specialty valves, parts, equipment, and services. The company also offers rail tank car market indicators; and active suspension control systems for no road vehicles. The company was formerly known as Kelso Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Kelso Technologies Inc. in July 1994. Kelso Technologies Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

