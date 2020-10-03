Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.19

Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.19 and traded as low as $8.10. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 1,762 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hennessy Advisors stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Hennessy Advisors as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

