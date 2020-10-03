Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,202.90

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,202.90 and traded as high as $1,216.00. Hill & Smith shares last traded at $1,180.00, with a volume of 43,504 shares trading hands.

HILS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,325 ($17.31) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.33 million and a P/E ratio of 25.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,235.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,202.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

In other Hill & Smith news, insider Pete Raby bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,271 ($16.61) per share, with a total value of £20,336 ($26,572.59). Also, insider Hannah Nichols purchased 1,478 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,353 ($17.68) per share, for a total transaction of £19,997.34 ($26,130.07). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,278 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,734.

About Hill & Smith (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products – Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products – Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, industrial platforms and flooring, glass reinforced composite railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, plastic drainage pipes, energy grid components, pipe supports, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.