Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,768,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,129,000 after acquiring an additional 207,584 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,036,000 after acquiring an additional 120,583 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,647,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,525,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,955,000 after acquiring an additional 120,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after acquiring an additional 32,026 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HMN opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.48. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $46.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $314.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.50 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 8.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 11,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $446,091.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $44,429.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,332 shares of company stock valued at $917,892 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMN. ValuEngine downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

