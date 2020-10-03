Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $448.12 Million

Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report $448.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $652.71 million and the lowest is $336.00 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.42). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $94.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day moving average of $52.91.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $171,291.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $117,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,384.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 7.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 754.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 36.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.