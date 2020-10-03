Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.87 and last traded at $56.87. 997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.45.

CDMGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Icade in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Icade in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Icade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Icade alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.26.

About Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF)

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player which designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of 11.5bn as of 12/31/19 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly 1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.