Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Iclick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter worth $266,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $654,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $6.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.02 million, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 0.82. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.