Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Imperial Metals Corporation (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 16,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Metals from $2.60 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.50.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of base and precious metals projects. The company, through its subsidiaries, holds 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and a 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

