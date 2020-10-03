Independence Contract Drilling (OTCMKTS:LTRPB) Trading Down 10.4%

Independence Contract Drilling (OTCMKTS:LTRPB)’s stock price dropped 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.25 and last traded at $33.25. Approximately 549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.18.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Independence Contract Drilling (OTCMKTS:LTRPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTRPB)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.